//Lowndes Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, mosquitoes in the Lowndes County area are testing positive for the West Nile Virus.

There have been four samples from mosquito pools in the county that have tested positive since May 9.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) has been began trapping and testing mosquitoes now that summer is almost here and advise dumping any standing water around homes and places of business, and to wear insect repellent and protective clothing.

South Georgia had West Nile positive mosquitoes last year and expect this year will be worse. Nine more counties will be tested and GDPH will keep the public informed.