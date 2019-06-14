//Lowndes I-75 Drug Bust Scores Pot, THC Edibles, LSD

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

LOWNDES CO, Ga.- On Thursday, June 13, 2019 at approximately 8:45 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a black colored Dodge minivan driven by Millan Heriberto, 40, near the 10 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, a canine was utilized to conduct a free air sniff on the exterior of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics or illegal substances.

LCSO seized pot, hashish, THC edibles/syringes, and LSD

Following the canine alert a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle where approximately 25 lbs of THC infused edible gummies, 86 lbs of marijuana, five lbs of Hashish, 121 THC filled syringes, 790 THC-filled vape pens and three bottles of suspected LSD were recovered.

Heriberto, from Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.