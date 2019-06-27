//LHS Demolition to End an Era

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – For over a half a century, tens of thousands of students have walked the halls of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia since it first opened back in 1966. After many different additions & renovations, it looks completely different than when it first opened, but one thing was constant: the original building has always been there….but after this summer, that will no longer be the case!

In a few days, demolition will start on the oldest portions of the building to make way for a brand new performing arts center and state-of-the-art classrooms that will be built in the school’s current footprint.

Demolition will be done in phases through December 2021.

PHOTO: Captured by Jay Blanton using a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone on Wednesday, June 19th at 8:38 P.M, Georgia Photography Fanatic

SOURCE: Lowndes High School Facebook page