//LCSO Deputy “Dick” Walden Remembered

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – On June 18, 2019, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and staff remembered one of their fallen brethren.

The day marked the anniversary of the tragic death of Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alfred “Dick” Walden Jr.

On June 16, 1955, Deputy Walden was shot after stopping a vehicle near the Farmers Market on South Patterson Street.

Unknown to Deputy Walden, the group in the car had previously committed a murder in a nearby county and were attempting to flee to Florida.

Deputy Walden later passed away from the injuries he sustained.

Deputy Walden was 41-years-old at the time of his death and is listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office recently held a memorial for him.