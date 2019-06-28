//LCSO Conducts Hahira Bust

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On June 27, 2019 investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff‘s Office conducted an operation at 6554 Brook Ridge Drive, Hahira. Arrested in this case was Clennis Junior Thomas, also known as “Buddy Love”, of Hahira, GA.

Thomas was observed by investigators leaving from his residence and followed to a location near exit 22 on I 75.

Thomas was found to have heroin and methamphetamine in his possession, which he was found to be distributing. A further search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, and a variety of prescription narcotics, all intended for sale.

A search was conducted of 6554 Brook Ridge Drive, Hahira which led to the discovery of several firearms, drug related items, and a quantity of US currency believe to be derived from the sale of illegal drugs.

Thomas was charged with trafficking and heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a variety of prescription narcotics with intent to distribute.

Due to the level of Thomas’s drug distribution in the presence of the firearms, the case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office in Macon, Georgia for consideration of federal prosecution.

Sheriff Paulk is thankful for those citizens who provide information to law-enforcement that lead to the apprehension of drug dealers such as Thomas and others.