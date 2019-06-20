//Lakeland Child Drowns Cat

Share with friends











LAKELAND, Ga. – A case of drowning a cat is currently under investigation in Lanier County.

At 10:02 p.m. on June 8, an officer was advised to make contact with an individual concerning her neighbor drowning her cat, according to theLakeland Police Department incident reports.

The incident location was listed as a North Pine Street residence.

The incident is under investigation as a cruelty to animals case. The alleged offender is listed as a juvenile.

SOURCE: Charles Shiver, Editor, Adel News Tribune