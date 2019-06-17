//Kemp Appoints Valdosta Native as District Attorney

Share with friends











COBB COUNTY, Ga. – On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the appointment of Cobb County’s Chief Magistrate Court Judge, Joyette Holmes, as District Attorney, AJC reported.

Holmes, who grew up in Valdosta, is now the first black woman to serve as District Attorney for the county.

She stated, “Being a black woman, I think there’s a role that it plays and it’s one of pride in the community and one of perspective that can be given that may have not been given in the years before.”

Kemp touched on Holmes’ devotion to her community, church and family. He said that Holmes was one of their, “best and brightest in Georgia.”

Holmes has served as Cobb County’s Chief Magistrate Court Judge for the past four years and will serve the remainder of the term for the previous District Attorney, Vic Reynolds.

Reynolds’s term will end in December of 2020.

John Melvin, who served as acting District Attorney in place of Reynolds will now serve as Chief of Staff for Reynolds at the GBI.

Holmes’ Other Accomplishments:

Vice President of the Council of Magistrate Court Judges and was responsible for 70, including 16 judges and managing a multi-million dollar budget.

She was a prosecutor under Reynolds and Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan.

She operated her own law firm.

She serves on the Board of Directors for MUST Ministries and the Cobb Community Foundation.

She is a member of the Marietta Rotary Club.

She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

She is the mother of her two daughters and wife to Bridges Holmes.

Plans as District Attorney:

Holmes wants to continue to wipe out the gangs in Cobb County and provide rehabilitation for those who need it.

Kemp says that, “Holmes will work around the clock to keep our families safe as well as our businesses.”