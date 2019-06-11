//Innovative Senior Living Center Breaks Valdosta Ground

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – The Canopy Senior Living, in conjunction with Jacksonville-based real estate developer, Rimrock Companies, and SRI Management LLC, break ground on a 64-unit, innovative assisted living and memory care community – The Canopy at Azalea Grove – on approximately four acres of well-accessed land in Valdosta.

With anticipated grand opening in early 2020, The Canopy at Azalea Grove will encompass 44 assisted living and 20 memory care apartments in an amenity-rich, resort style environment. Meeting a measurable market demand for additional assisted living and memory care options, the project will be managed by SRI Management, a company noted in the industry for its level of dedicated service, value and resident care.

“This project represents the fourth senior housing development and the second in Georgia for Canopy Senior Living,” said Brad Womble, director of development, The Canopy Senior Living. “Within close proximity to major retail, medical providers and South Georgia Medical Center hospital, the accessibility of this site to the entire region, coupled with the offering of a substantially larger, more modern living option than competitive area communities provide, The Canopy at Azalea Grove is ideal for families and residents in the region seeking the highest standards in amenities, activities and care.”

Artist’s rendering of The Canopy

The 47,000 square foot community is designed by Group 4 Design, and Summit Contracting Group is leading the construction team. Plans for the community include a healthy mix of units, designed to provide facilities to meet unmet demands in the local community – eight assisted living studios, 36 one-bedroom assisted living units, 12 memory care studios and eight memory care companion suites. Amenity-rich offerings include kitchenettes in all units, a wellness center, bistro and pub, private dining room, outdoor dining and a spacious salon and spa. In addition to industry-leading food service and chef-driven meals developed in conjunction with the health and wellness teams, the community will include concierge services for residents.

The Canopy will offer amenity-rich offerings

“Market research indicates Valdosta to be one of Georgia’s fastest developing cities in the state, with its population growing nearly 40 percent since the early 1990s and more than 10 percent of residents over 65 years of age,” says Womble. “Ideally located near major markets including Atlanta and Tallahassee, The Canopy at Azalea Grove is poised to meet the need for resident-focused, resort-lifestyle assisted living and memory care options.”

For more information about The Canopy at Azalea Grove, visit the community online.