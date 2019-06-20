//Hotel Surveillance Leads to Arrests

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division conducted a surveillance of a local motel, the name and address of which is excluded due to motel management not being aware of the transpiring investigation.

The surveillance identified that Demetrius Wright, known to investigators, had transported females to the location, suspected by investigators to be for sexual services.

According to a report from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, continued surveillance of Wright revealed the arrival of a second party, Jonathan Ellison, who was observed selling drugs to one of the females, Danielle Livingston, who was delivered to the scene by Wright.

Ellison was found to have multiple bags of cocaine for sale, as well as a firearm. He was taken into custody.

Livingston and Wright were found to have drugs and a firearm in their possession and were arrested as well, as both parties are convicted felons, and Wright had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizens that identify criminal activity in their neighborhood, and report it swiftly to law enforcement,” remarked LCSO Captain Stryde Jones.