LOWNDES – Horne Learning Center held its annual Career Day with Moody Air Force Base (MAFB) in May.

MAFB airmen visited each classroom and provided information about their careers and the steps students can take to enter the military. They shared their life experiences and taught life lessons to encourage our students.

During lunch, presentations were given by Attorney Ashley Carnage and DJ Kiki Chanel.

The Moody AFB Honor Guard end the day by kicking off the annual basketball game between HLC students and Moody AFB airmen.