//GSP Report for May

VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Jeff Culpepper, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 121 traffic crashes, resulting in 59 injuries and two fatalities during the month of May.

SFC Culpepper said that during the month of May, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,292 vehicles resulting in: 1,063 citations, 31 D.U.I. arrests, 114 Seatbelt Violation citations, 52 Child Restraint Violation citations, 496 Speeding citations, and 77 Distracted Driving citations.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,303 warnings during May.

SFC Culpepper reminds motorists to remain focused on the road while driving. With the summer months upon us, many will be traveling. When traveling, allow for extra drive time to account for heavier traffic.

Distracted driving is anything that takes your eyes or focus off of the road. When distracted, you significantly increase your chances of being in a collision.

Stay Alert, and Arrive Alive!