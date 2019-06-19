//Gestures of Hope Delivered for Subaru Love Promise

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Subaru of America, Inc. and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), two organizations committed to positively impacting the communities where they live and work, have partnered once again to send hope, love and warmth to patients fighting cancer.

For the fourth consecutive year, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta and LLS’s Georgia Chapter will deliver blankets and messages of hope to cancer patients and their families at South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center, to help keep patients warm as they continue their fight against cancer.

LLS has helped millions impacted by cancer throughout their 70-year history, funding breakthrough research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures, and providing support and advocacy for patients. But the fight against blood cancers cannot be won without supporters such as Subaru and their customers. Every voice, every action, every contribution is needed and valued. We are committed to working tirelessly until we find a cure.

This touching event will take place Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center, located at 209 Pendleton Dr., Valdosta.