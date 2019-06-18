//Georgia DDS Presents New, Secure License Design

Share with friends











BAINBRIDGE, Ga. – Recently, the Georgia Department of Driver Services in select cities have started issuing new driver’s licenses, which will offer more security.

Until the new designs are offered across the state, renewal is not necessary unless credentials have expired.

But the Georgia DDS is steady in adding locations to offer the new design and customers who apply in person or online will be issued the new Georgia license.

The process will remain the same as a temporary license will be issued on an 8.5 x 11 white paper. Until the permanent card arrives, the temporary one serves as proof of driving privileges.

The fee remains $32 for an eight year license or ID.

To learn more or to renew a license or ID, the Georgia DDS encourages customers to download DDS 2 Go on IOS or Google Play.