//GEMA/Homeland Security Says Alert was Only a Test

By Robin Postell

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Thursday morning people were asking about radiation, fall-out shelters. Was there reason for alarm?

After contacting Public Information Officer Paige Dukes, it was clarified that it was only a test.

The Georgia Emergency Management (GEMA) and Homeland Security Agency conducted a test of the emergency alert system Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, regarding radiological emergency.

These are conducted regularly of the emergency alert systems in order to ensure officials are capable of reaching the public in the event of an actual emergency.

Although the message stated that it was a test, officials were made aware that there was confusion on the part of some. They have since issued a cancellation message to ensure that the public is clear that this was a test message only.