//Garland Appointed to Hospital Authority

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – After working as a registered nurse at South Georgia Medical Center for 40 years, Shirley J. Garland has been appointed by the Lowndes County Commission to the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Taking the place of Dr. Mary Margaret Richardson, Garland celebrated her appointment at first board meeting on Wednesday, June 19, where her family and friends helped her celebrate.

“It is an honor being appointed to this position,” Garland said. “I hope to work for all of the community and build stronger relationships with the community.”

A Georgia native, Garland has always had a passion for helping others. She holds nursing degrees from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Wiregrass Technical College, and Valdosta State University, and begin her career in healthcare at 19 when she started working at South Georgia Medical Center.

When she retired in 2014, she continued to be involved in helping her community. She accepted the nomination to the Hospital Authority Board after seeing problems with access to healthcare in Lowndes County and the surrounding area.

“This interests me,” said Garland. “What I would like to see us do is move forward in health care. There’s a lot of change going on, and I would like to be a part of that change.”

The board’s first task will be to select a new chief executive officer, after the departure of former CEO Ross Berry in 2018. Garland said that after the selection, the board’s main priority should be to support the vision and goals the new CEO has for South Georgia Medical Center.

“That is what the board is supposed to do, in my understanding, is to support the leadership,” said Garland. “That’s what I would like to be a part of.”