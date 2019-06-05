Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Those Georgia Power bills aren’t fun to get, but in the month of June, they’ll be a little bit more bearable.

You will actually be getting a credit, the second of three credits associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2019, which will be applied directly to Georgia Power customers’ bills in June.

Georgia Power officials say these credits are the result of federal corporate tax reduction from 35% to 21%.

According to Georgia Power’s VP of Customer Service, Kevin Kastner, “We are pleased to continue to pass along benefits to our customers through these direct credits on Georgia Power bills this month.”

Customers will receive the credit based on their energy consumption from September 2018 through April 2019.

The amount you get will vary depending on your household’s energy usage.

The typical customer will be credited around $18.