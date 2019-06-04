//Fresh Look at Hahira Cold Case

Share with friends











HAHIRA, Ga. – According to a recent Facebook post on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s page, they are taking a fresh look at a cold case from 1973 involving Claude Norris Wood, 66, whose body was found behind the counter of his small Hahira grocery store in September 1973.

The same year in May six members of the Alday farm family were murdered. It was a bad year for Georgia. Then-Governor Jimmy Carter had deemed it the most “heinous” in Georgia’s history, and when Woods was killed he offered a $1000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

No suspects were identified.

Unlike the Alday’s killers, Wood’s killer escaped capture and remains unknown more than 45 years later.

A Cook County commissioner in the 1950s, Woods owned a Hahira farm and was making plans to work in his grocery store full-time and hand the farming business over to his brother.

Those plans were cut short when somebody came into the store Sept. 28, 1973 and shot him.

The GBI revisited the case again in 2005 but many of the original players in the case had died.

The public’s assistance is requested in solving this case, 45 years later.







