//Fresh Cherries and Peaches Coming to Valdosta

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Fresh Farms is coming to town with Sweet Georgia peaches and Washington Dark Cherries.

Meet the truck at Tractor Supply Co. (1000A North, St. Augustine Road) on July 7th from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Peaches are $27 for a 1/4 bushel box (approximately 12.5lb) or $45 for a 1/2 bushel box (approximately 25lb).

Dark Cherries are $30 for approximately 10lbs or $49 for approximately 20lbs.

Maple Syrup is $15 per pint.

Prepay and reserve your fruit at https://freshfarmsusa.com/shop/ or purchase at the truck! There is a $4 fee to purchase at the truck.

FreJoin their Facebook group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/freshfarmsgeorgia/