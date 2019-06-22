//Food Truck Thursday Marks New Tradition

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The City of Valdosta held its first Food Truck Thursday event on June 20.

Hundreds showed up in sweltering heat to patronize local businesses across from City Hall.

Big Nick’s was one of many food vendors there

Long lines at each of the food trucks didn’t deter anyone from dining out in the fresh summer air. Kids got to playin the bouncy house with slides and a tent kept people shaded while they ate and watched the band.

City business kept on going at the city council meeting, and the festivity’s popularity lends to the sense that a new tradition was in the making.