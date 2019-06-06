//Fitzgerald Band Director Hit with More Charges

Share with friends











FITZGERALD, Ga. – The Fitzgerald High band director, Jonathan Kelly, is facing additional sex offense charges as another victim comes forward, according to Lee Cone, the Ben Hill County sheriff.

Kelly was arrested May 23, charged with aggravated sodomy, but Ben Hill County Sheriff Lee Cone said then that he would also face a charge for sexual assault involving a minor, WALB originally reported.

Kelly’s first victim was a former student, still a juvenile.

Kelly would have transferred his position as band director to the Worth County High School but his contract was rescinded resulting from his charges.

Anybody with any information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 426-5111.