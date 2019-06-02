//Fire at Valdosta Hotel

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Sunday, June 2, 2019, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a four story hotel fire at 1003 N. St. Augustine Road.

The call came in at 4:32 a.m. and Engine Six arrived on scene in less than five minutes.

Engine Six’s crew found smoke on the fourth floor with sprinkler system activation.

Further investigation revealed that the sprinkler system extinguished a small kitchen fire on the fourth floor.

Fire crews remained on scene to assist with water removal and help control utilities. The property manager was able to accommodate the occupants from the damaged units.

There were a total of seventeen fire personnel on scene. The fire was determined to be caused by unattended cooking.