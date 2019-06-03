Share with friends











Essie Mae Kindschy, 82, of Hahira died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence. Born in Baker County, Georgia to the late Alfred James Martin and Lennie Mae Hurst Martin, she had been a lifelong resident of this area.

Mrs. Kindschy worked for more than 16 years as a nurse tech at Smith Hospital in Hahira. She also was a very crafty person- quilting, painting ceramics and embroidery. She was a longtime member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, David Kindschy of Hahira; a son, Allen (Sandi) Kindschy of Delaware; a daughter, Daphne Renée Calder, by previous marriage, of Sun Prairie, WI; three grandchildren, Allen David McAndrews, of Pensacola, FL, Sandy Barber of Larimore, ND, and Allen James Kindschy of Wilmington, DE; and step grandchildren, Michael Saruba and Melissa Saruba; six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by six brothers, G.W. Martin, Adel Martin, Alton Martin, Eugene Martin, Carol Martin, Alfred James Martin, Jr.; a sister, Nora Ellen Martin; three, half-brothers, Elec Martin, J.C. Martin, and I.V. Martin; four half-sisters, Ruby Martin, Annie Jewel Martin, Daisy Mae Martin and Mary Leona Martin.

The funeral for Mrs. Kindschy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church. Rev. Russ Elkins will officiate. Burial will follow at the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin/McLane Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Martin/McLane Funeral Home