//Doug Henderson III Fund Donates to Hospice

VALDOSTA, GA- Beverly Henderson presented Hospice of South Georgia with an $8,000 donation today at their Langdale Hospice House. The donation comes from proceeds of the annual Doug Henderson III Golf Tournament held in April at the Valdosta Country Club. Hospice’s medical director, Dr. Thomas Hobby, Director of Clinical Support, Amanda Mason, and Executive Director, Susan Bowden, accepted the check on behalf of the organization. With gratitude, Susan Bowden stated, “This gift helps us tremendously in the provision of Hospice of South Georgia’s charitable care. We appreciate the support of this generous family, and the Doug Henderson III Foundation. This foundation has made a huge impact on our community.”

The Doug Henderson III Memorial Fund was established in honor of Doug Henderson III, who, in 2002, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer. After a valiant fight against the disease, Doug passed away on September 6, 2003. In April of 2004, a charitable fund in Doug’s name was established to support various charities, including LAMP, Habitat for Humanity, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Boys & Girls Club, Birthright, South Georgia House of Hope, and The Lowndes County Partnership for Cancer Fund and Partnership for Health Fund. It has provided more than 125 scholarships to young people in our community. To date, the Fund has contributed over $300,000.00 to area organizations and individuals.

Hospice of South Georgia provides care to any person of any age facing a life-limiting illness. It remains the only nonprofit hospice in the area, and gives care focused on quality of life and comfort. Hospice also offers comfort (palliative) care during curative treatments. For more information, call 229-433-7000

PHOTO: Dr. Thomas Hobby, Amanda Mason, Beverly Henderson, Susan Bowden