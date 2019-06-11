//Display Shows VSU’s Proud “Pride Month” Diversity

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Archives and Special Collections is celebrating Pride Month in June with a new display in Odum Library featuring historical memorabilia from LGBTQ student organizations that have existed on campus throughout the last several decades.

The “Wear Your Pride” display showcases T-shirts, event tickets, posters, and a scrapbook from the organizations.

“Part of our mission in the Archives and Special Collections is to collect, preserve, and provide access to records of enduring historical value documenting the history and development of VSU,” said Doug Carlson, archives technical assistant who coordinated the display. “We are always looking for ways to highlight our many institutional collections. Pride Month was an opportunity to promote one of our collections that contains an important history of diversity and inclusion at VSU.”



Since the late 1980s, VSU students have helmed organizations that promote and celebrate LGBTQ awareness and inclusion. The names have changed throughout the years to better reflect a wider diversity of support, progressing from the Gay and Lesbian Association to the Gay Straight Alliance to the Genders and Sexualities Alliance, which is the current organization.

“Through viewing the display, I hope people will learn that historically there has been a supportive organization for the LGBTQ community at VSU for many years,” Carlson said. “I believe that VSU is a safe place where diversity and inclusion is recognized, welcomed, and celebrated.”

Through the Department of Student Diversity and Inclusion, VSU seeks to create an inclusive and supportive campus environment for all students regardless of age, gender identity, gender expression, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic or political background.

The “Wear Your Pride” display, which will be remain up throughout June, is located on the first floor of Odum Library in the north lobby.