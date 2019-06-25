//Cook Sheriff: Have You Seen This Golf Cart?

Share with friends











COOK CO., Ga. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in the investigation of a golf cart stolen overnight on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Sheriff Doug Hanks reports that the morning of Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Antioch Greggs Road in west Cook County regarding a stolen golf cart. The resident reported that someone unknown removed her 2013 EZGO gas powered golf cart from underneath her carport sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The golf cart is further described as red in color with a black brush guard and an Atlanta Braves decal adorned on the front.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking assistance from anyone who may have information about the theft or the location of the cart to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-896-7471.