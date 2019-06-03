//Community-Wide Family Reunion Seeks Vendors, Entertainers

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- NCNW of Valdosta-Lowndes is hosting its 8th annual community-wide family reunion on Saturday, September 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is a free family-oriented event for the entire community and surrounding counties. There will be live entertainment, free giveaways, free groceries, health screenings and family festive activities.

To be a vendor or to set up an informational booth contact Yurshema Flanders, Chair of the event at ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or call 229-234-2353.

NCNW has been making community impact since its chartering in 2011 as well as on the national and state level. Founded on December 5, 1935 by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and now led by Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, the local section provides this opportunity for children and families of every walk of life. There are also opportunities for local talent to be showcased and perform as well.