//Classic Car Club Hosts 13th Super Cruise-In

By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, June 1, the South Georgia Classic Car Club hosted their 13th annual Super Cruise-In in the Lowes parking lot.

People of all ages came out to admire these hotrods, everything from vintage classics to custom muscle cars. With rows and rows of automotive history, a parking lot is transformed into a car enthusiast’s “happy place.”

Joshua Jarvis, a member of the SGCCC for five years, was one of the many proud owners, pampering his Torch Red 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Rally Sport. He remembers watching his grandfather taking care of the car from a young age.

“This car has been in my family for 24 years,” said Jarvis. “It was my grandfather’s and I grew up with it as a child. When he passed five years ago, it came into my possession.”

Joshua Jarvis

When asked if he hoped to pass it down to the next generation, he replied with a firm yes. He continued, saying, “Money couldn’t buy this car. Every time I see it, I see my grandfather. It’s an awesome feeling.”

But Jarvis isn’t the only one with a passion for cars. Owner of a 1967 Mercury Cougar and a 1947 Chevrolet Fleetline, Pat Tait also came out to the Super Cruise-In to show her prized classics.

“We had a friend who stored these cars on our land for years and years, and people kept stopping and wanting to buy them. Finally, we said look, we’re tired of people knocking on the door, and he said okay, you can have them,” said Tait.

She continued, talking about her family’s passion for classic cars and the work they put into them. “We love these cars, our kids love them, and we don’t have plans to part with them any time soon,” said Tait.

The South Georgia Classic Car Club is an organization dedicated to having fun and sharing their love of cars with the community. Founded in 1984, the SGCCC hosts multiple events throughout the year in order to raise money for the scholarship program at the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home in Hahira, GA.

Want to join the South Georgia Classic Car Club? Check out their website at sgccc.org for an application. Meetings are held the 1st Tuesday of every month at Austin’s Cattle Co., starting at 6:45 p.m.