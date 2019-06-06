//City to Host Lunch and Learn on Historic Preservation

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Historic Preservation Division of the City of Valdosta Planning and Zoning Office will be hosting a Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the City of Valdosta Woman’s Building at 1409 N. Patterson Street.

The presentation will be beneficial for contractors and those who own or live in properties in the Valdosta Historic District. Mr. Bourke Reeve, a Historic Preservation Specialist from Atlanta will be conducting the meeting. The lunch and learn program will provide attendees with useful real-world information on common challenges faced when renovating or restoring historic buildings. Attendees will be introduced to the concept of preservation as sustainable practice and provide tips for navigating common historic renovation issues including dealing with lead and asbestos. The presentation will familiarize the attendee with the programs and resources available to assist in assessing and implementing appropriate efficiency improvements in historic buildings.

Lunch will be provided at no cost to attendees. Please RSVP to the Planning and Zoning Office no later than Monday June 10, 2019 by 12:00 noon at 229-259-3563. Space is limited.

Bourke Reeve is a Project Manager with Three Points Planning. In this position Bourke applies his experience in sustainable design, community development and historic preservation to a variety of education, technical assistance and community development projects.

Over the past decade, Bourke has worked in partnership with a wide variety of non-profit organizations, state agencies, and local communities. The projects, programs, and training he has developed help create healthy, efficient and resilient buildings and communities across the Southeast. As a professional educator, Bourke has provided sessions for universities, conferences and professional organizations sharing his expertise in sustainable design, construction and preservation.

Over the years Bourke’s favorite projects have included elements of preservation and sustainability. Working with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Bourke helped develop and launch the nation’s first green building program created specifically for historic structures. His background in both preservation and sustainability give Bourke specific skills in evaluating and planning appropriate upgrades for historic buildings. In the past, Bourke worked with the owners and managers of significant historic structures including Rhodes Hall, Madison Morgan Cultural Center and The Wren’s Nest to create more durable, healthy, cost-effective and comfortable historic buildings. Proving that historic buildings can keep their character-defining features while becoming high-performance buildings- truly the “greenest buildings ever built.”

Bourke received a Master’s of Heritage Preservation from Georgia State University in 2004.