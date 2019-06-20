//Citizen Tips Off Drug Sales from Gordon St. Home

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – On June 17, 2019, The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division, conducted a surveillance of 807 East Gordon Street in Valdosta, based on concerned citizen tips of drug sales occurring from the home.

Corey Lamar Smith, 36, was identified as a resident of the home. Smith was arrested on a warrant for his apprehension, and a subsequent search of his home was conducted.

Discovered in the search was several thousand dollars of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA, and a semi automatic handgun. Smith was charged with the possession of these items. Members of the FBI Task Force, and

Georgia D.C.S. officers participated in the apprehension.