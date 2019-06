Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Desiyunna Hill, 18, was tragically shot and killed at a Friday night party on N. Lee Street last week.

On Thursday, July 27, 2019, a Candlelight Vigil will be held in her honor at 7 p.m. at the Serenity Church parking lot, 1619 N. Lee Street.

The church is directly across the street from where Hill was shot.

Classmates of 2020 are asked to bring a purple balloon and everyone else bring a white candle.