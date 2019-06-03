//Calling All Potterheads

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

It’s time to dust off those wands and house robes, as Pottermore Publishing has just announced four new eBooks delving deeper into the world of Harry Potter.

Each book, according to Pottermore Publishing, will focus on examining the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series.” These books will also contain manuscript pages and notes, sketches, and artwork by London artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first two books in the series– “A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts” and “A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” — are set to be released June 27. “A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy” and “A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures” will follow in the coming months.

With the Harry Potter series reaching its 21st anniversary since the first book’s publication, its fanbase is still going strong. The series still remains at the top of the list of Best Selling Book Series, with over 400 million copies sold in 80 languages.

No matter if you consider yourself a casual fan of the series or get into heated house debates over chocolate frogs and butterbeer, these eBooks are a must-have for all fans of the series.

All four books are available for pre-order on Amazon, Apple, and Kobo.