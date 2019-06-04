//Boutwell Appointed Fire Chief of VFD

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta officially has a new fire chief, Brian Boutwell, effective June 15, 2019.

Boutwell most recently served as the Assistant Chief for the Valdosta Fire Department with oversight of all fire operations and special operations including the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2.

Chief Boutwell’s fire service background includes extensive knowledge and expertise in Fire Suppression, Search and Rescue, Hazardous Material Response, Fire Investigation, Training, Logistics, and EMT Intermediate. Chief Boutwell has an Associate Degree in Fire Science from West Georgia Technical College, Bachelor Degree in Fire Science Administration from Waldorf College. He also graduated from the Emergency Medical Technology/Technician program at Valdosta Technical College, now known as Wiregrass Technical College.

Boutwell began his career at the Valdosta Fire Department in 1996 as a Firefighter. Following that, he moved through the ranks of the Valdosta Fire Department from Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief. In 2015, Boutwell was appointed Assistant Fire Chief of the Valdosta Fire Department.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to spend my entire career with the City of Valdosta. Working in every position at the department has given me the opportunity to work side by side with many of our firefighters and leaders within the department. We have such a dedicated group of individuals who strive to provide the best service to the citizens of the City of Valdosta. I am looking forward to the continued success of this department,” said Chief Boutwell. “I cannot thank the City of Valdosta enough for the support that has allowed me to have many accomplishments throughout my career. To say it is an honor to be selected as the City of Valdosta’s next Fire Chief is an understatement. The Valdosta Fire Department has a long history of professionalism, excellence and community involvement. During my time at the City of Valdosta, I have had the pleasure of working under two leaders such as Chief JD Rice and Chief Freddie Broome, who I believe served as great examples for the leadership it takes to run the Valdosta Fire Department. I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of the fire department and the city’s leadership team.”

City Manager Mark Barber had this to say, “Chief Boutwell is a highly skilled, highly experienced fire service executive. Having spent his entire career with the City of Valdosta, Boutwell recognizes the tremendous achievements of the Valdosta Fire Department and understands the opportunities and challenges facing fire and emergency services. His leadership capabilities, outstanding credentials, and breadth of experience in all areas of the fire service combined with his passion for the community, fire safety, innovation, diversity and long-standing commitment to the department are a great fit for our city. I have no doubt that he will maintain the level of excellence that the Valdosta Fire Department is known for.”

In 2016, Chief Boutwell received his certification as a Georgia Fire Chief by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. Certification applicants must meet four prerequisites, including holding a Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council State Certification in at least one of the current Fire Service Certifications and having served as at least a fire officer in a state-certified fire department. The program was developed to ensure that the fire departments in the state of Georgia have qualified, credentialed and professional leaders and managers overseeing their departments and personnel.

More recently, in 2018, Boutwell completed the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Academy’s (NFA) “Executive Fire Officer Program” (EFO) Program. Chief Boutwell was the first member of the Valdosta Fire Department to complete the EFO program. Boutwell joins a group of only 73 individuals in the State of Georgia to complete this program since it began 25 years ago.

The National Fire Academy’s (NFA) Executive Fire Officer Program (EFO) is a four-year curriculum that provides Senior Fire Officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administration. The courses and accompanying research examine how to exercise leadership when dealing with severe or unique problems within communities.

“The Valdosta Fire Department has played a central role in the safety and quality of life of this wonderful city and has earned the deep respect and appreciation of the public,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. “Chief Boutwell has extensive fire and emergency experience and a history of leadership success in a variety of roles. Someone of Brian Boutwell’s caliber will allow Valdosta Fire Department to continue protecting the public at the highest level of service.”