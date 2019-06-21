//Another Valdosta State Prison Inmate Dies

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Coroner Ausin Fiveash has confirmed to The Valdosta Daily Times that an autopsy is being carried out on a Valdosta State Prison inmate who died earlier this week.

Valdosta State Prison inmate Arthur Thomas was found in his cell Monday. Unresponsive, he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, Fiveash told VDT.

Thomas died at the hospital Monday evening and his body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Dry Branch for an autopsy Wednesday, Fiveash said.

“There was no obvious trauma and no obvious cause of death,” he said.

Thomas is one of several inmates who have died at Valdosta State Prison in the last year.

Other than Thomas, VDT reported other deaths:

• Astair Holmes Jr. died May 26 in his cell. The corrections department suspects suicide.

• Inmate Simon Warren died April 14 after a suicide attempt, according to state prison officials.

• Kealy Williams, 37, died March 30 from injuries caused by a fight with another inmate, according to a corrections department statement.

• In August 2018, Joshua Roman died of injuries sustained in a fight, according to the corrections department.

• In July 2018, Herman Galeno, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell.

• In June 2018, David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell.

• In April 2018, Joseph Pagen’s death following a fight was investigated as a homicide, the corrections department said.

• In March 2018, Benjamin Snyder died following an inmate fight; the corrections department investigated his death as a homicide.