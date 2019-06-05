//Adel Police Looking for Suspects in Video

Share with friends











ADEL, Ga. – Adel police need your help identifying two suspects or their vehicle that they believe is connected to a vehicle entering and theft case.

APD requests on their Facebook profile Wednesday afternoon that citizens look closely at the videos provided.

“Please watch these 3 videos and see if you can help us identify these 2 suspects in a “vehicle entering/theft” case in the 100 block of Wyoming Drive in Adel. If you can help please contact Det. Bruce Hamm at 229-896-2224 ext. 1306. Thanks https://www.facebook.com/adelpd.georgia

The three videos can be viewed here.