//77 Wiregrass Majors Qualify for HOPE Career Grant

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA., – What if your college education could be free? No student loans, no additional debt to incur. Would that be the thing you needed to finally make the decision to earn a college credential?

That’s what new and current students are finding at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College with the recent addition of 40 more majors to the HOPE Career Grant list.

The HOPE Career Grant is an additional amount of money a student may receive if they are HOPE Grant eligible and enrolled in a specific major that is identified as a high demand career field. Wiregrass went from 37 majors on this list to 77 that now qualify. Students enrolling for Fall Semester classes can speak with the college’s financial aid advisors to see if their program qualifies, and if they are eligible for this grant. A student receiving a full HOPE Grant or Zell Miller Grant award along with the HOPE Career Grant will have their tuition and fees completely covered each term they maintain eligibility.

Some of the new programs at Wiregrass that qualify include Health Care Diploma programs like Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, Opticianry, and Paramedicine, along with programs such as Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy and Practical Nursing. Other programs included on the list at Wiregrass are Auto Collision Repair, Diesel Electrical/Electronic Systems Tech, Commercial Electrical Constructional Technology, Welding, Machine Tool, Early Childhood Care, Gaming Development, Network Specialist, Cybersecurity, Website Design, and Commercial Truck Driving. For a complete list of majors that qualify, please visit www.wiregrass.edu.

Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Fall Semester with classes beginning August 14. Students are encouraged to visit their local campus today to enroll and get their admission and financial aid paperwork in order.

PHOTO: Wiregrass’ Opticianry program is one of the new 40 majors added to the HOPE Career Grant list beginning this Fall Semester.