//23rd Wing Changes Command

LOWNDES CO, Ga. – On Friday, May 31, 2019, the 23rd Wing of Moody Air Force Base conducted a change of command ceremony, welcoming its newest commander, Col. Daniel Walls and saying goodbye to Col. Jennifer Short.

Walls’ last assignment was as commander of the 51st Operations Group and 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base in South Korea where he served as the commander of the 51st Operations Group. As an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, 566 combat hours and experience leading Airmen at every level, Walls is prepared for the challenges of commanding the 23rd Wing.

Wall has more than 3,000 flying hours, including 566 combat hours. He began his career in 1996 when he earned a bachelor’s in engineering mathematics from the United States Air Force Academy.

PHOTO: Col. Daniel P. Walls, 23d Wing commander, renders his first salute to Airmen of the 23d Wing during his change of command ceremony, May 31, 2019, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eugene Oliver)