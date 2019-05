Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Chindel Spriggs died at The SGMC emergency room around 2 p.m. after a house fire, according to Lowndes Co. Coroner Austin Fiveash.

The fire happened at a home on Hope Drive off of James Road in Lowndes County.

Fiveash determines the death was accidental because of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still searching for the origin of the fire and foul play is not suspected, WALB reported.