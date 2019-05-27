//Wild Adventures Looking to Hire 100

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is hosting a job fair to hire more than 100 part-time employees and, for the first time, is offering weekend-only positions.

“We are looking for our seasonal summer team,” said Jennie Boyer, human resources director. “All of our summer positions are part-time with flexible hours, including weekend-only positions, and are perfect job opportunities for students home from school for the summer, teachers and anyone looking for a fun and exciting job for the summer.”



Positions are open in most departments including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, and photography.



The hiring event will be held at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Monday, June 3 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.



All interested applicants must pre-register for the hiring event by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

Those attending the hiring event should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skill tests such as math for cash handling positions.



Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area's largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the "Top 30 Waterparks" in the country by U.S. News and World Report and is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.

