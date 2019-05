Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Congratulations to W.G. Nunn Elementary School first grader Aubri Jordan, and her teacher, Ms. Taylor Hoes.

The duo was recently named the 2019 essay contest winner for the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

Jordan completed an essay following her field trip to Destination Ag earlier in the semester. She was the overall winner from all of Lowndes County.

Aubri was awarded a $100 gift card and Ms. Hoes received a check for $500.