//W.G. Nunn Elementary Holds Fundraiser

Local NewsMay 2, 2019

VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary Jr. Beta Club recently held a fundraiser in conjunction with the school’s Jump Rope and Hoops for Heart event.

In addition to the other donations, the Betas raised $80.00 for the American Heart Association.

