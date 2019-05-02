Local NewsMay 2, 2019 W.G. Nunn Elementary Holds Fundraiser Share with friends VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary Jr. Beta Club recently held a fundraiser in conjunction with the school’s Jump Rope and Hoops for Heart event. In addition to the other donations, the Betas raised $80.00 for the American Heart Association. Related posts VMS Science Fair WinnersLowndes FFA Dominates At State…Pinevale Steps up and LeadsOff-Duty Nurse Saves LifeI75 Traffic Stop Nets $725k…GA Woman Who Starved Child…Lowndes Seniors Receive Food from…GBI Seeks Info On Cold…Man Found On Valdosta Road…Georgia Schools Rank Top 20…