//VSU to Offer Engineering Tech Degrees

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will soon offer a Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, becoming one of only a handful of universities in Georgia to offer the degree.

The establishment of the new degree program was approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents at its May 14 meeting. The program, which is slated to begin in Fall 2020, will be housed within the College of Science and Mathematics.

The Bachelor of Science in engineering technology degree program is designed to provide students with a four-year degree built upon a strong foundation in physics, engineering technology, mathematics, computer sciences, humanities, and social sciences. It will include an applied focus in contrast to more theoretical engineering degree programs.

Students will choose tracks within the degree program, with the initial track being industrial engineering technology. It is anticipated that an electrical engineering technology track will be added as enrollment grows.

VSU established the degree program after recognizing a need for it in the region. The program proposal had support from a number of businesses in the region, whose need for new employees will be met by graduates of the program.

“The approval of this new program by the Board of Regents will position Valdosta State University to prepare students to fill positions needed by businesses and industries in South Georgia,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and professor of mathematics. “VSU has developed this program following national models to help address critical shortages for well-trained individuals in the region in industrial technology.”