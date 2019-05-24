//VSU Student Missing

Share with friends











HOMERVILLE, Ga. – A Valdosta State University student has been reported missing, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Fontaine, 21, was last seen on May 18 In Clinch County near Homerville. His car was found in Homerville on May 22 and he has not had any phone activity since May 18.

Lt. Teresa Miller, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office detective, said it is “unusual circumstances” for a 21-year-old not to be active on his phone.w

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, who is assisting in the investigation, said Fontaine’s roommate last saw him in Valdosta.

Fontaine visited his parents in Crisp County on May 15 and returned to Valdosta on May 16, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said.

Georgia State Patrol and VSU police are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Fontaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316 or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.