//VSU Prepares For Commencement Ceremonies

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Friday and Saturday, Valdosta State University will hole its 227th commencement.

At 12:00pm on Friday, a recognition ceremony for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will be held in the Whitehead Auditorium. The candidates consist of those receiving associates, bachelors, and masters. Diplomas will be mailed in the span of two weeks after graduation.

Also on Friday at 5:00pm, masters, educational specialist, and doctoral candidates in other departments will receive their diplomas. This portion of the commencement ceremony will be held at the PE Complex.

At 7:00pm in Saturday, the remaining associate and bachelor candidates will receive their diplomas. This portion of the commencement ceremony will be held on the VSU Front Lawn.

Traditionally known to end the last ceremony in fireworks, VSU is expected to do the same this weekend.

For those who cannot attend or would like to reminisce on graduation in years to come, DVD’s can be purchased for $30. They arrive eight weeks after purchasing.

The DVD will only include Saturday’s ceremony.

For more info, visit www.valdosta.edu/commencement.