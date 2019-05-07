//VSU Offers Opps for Kids to Build Robots and Apps

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Department of Computer Science and STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation will host the annual Computing Adventures at VSU summer camp for rising sixth through eighth graders June 10-14.

Participants will be able to build Lego robots and program them to disable a trap, navigate a maze, play piano, dance, and more. They will also create their very own Android apps. No prior programming experience is necessary to attend the camp.

“Computing knowledge is an essential skill now,” said Dr. Krishnendu Roy, head of the Department of Computer Science and associate professor of computer science. “Students will use computing in some way during their high school and college career and beyond. Our camp enables students to explore computing and critical thinking in a fun and engaging environment, and we hope that through this camp they will get interested in computing as a field and hopefully think of pursuing it as a future career.”

The fee to attend Computing Adventures at VSU is $225. Need-based scholarships and sibling discounts are available.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 24. Space is limited. Visit http://cscamp.valdosta.edu for the application form and instructions.

The camp will take place at the STEAM Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, and lunch and snacks will be provided.

The STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation at VSU utilizes creative methods to educate South Georgia in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Its programs and resources are available to learners of all ages in order to achieve its mission of creating a collaborative community that cultivates increased STEAM literacy for all.