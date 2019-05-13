//VPD Looking for Mother’s Day Stabbing Suspect

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Sunday, May 12, 2019 at approximately 5:55pm, Valdosta Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hudson Street in reference to a physical dispute between family members.

Officers discovered a man who was suffering from an apparent stab wound to his neck.

Witnesses reported a physical confrontation between the offender and the victim prior to the stabbing.

Officers immediately began performing lifesaving first aid on the victim until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services. The victim was then transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported to VPD officers that the offender fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Uniformed officers secured the crime scene and called for additional assistance. Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Several witnesses assisted law enforcement in this case.

The investigation identified Morris Jerome Thompson, 18, 6’1″, 235 lbs, as the offender.

Detectives have since obtained an arrest warrant for Thompson for aggravated assault.

Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous, and, if anyone sees him, do not approach him but call 911. The victim is listed in critical condition at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved in this incident,” remarked VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. “On a day when mothers are to be celebrated, unfortunately, this family had to be part of a violent incident that did not need to occur.”

