//VPD Arrest Two for Shooting

VALDOSTA – On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 4:35 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road in reference to reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers were given a description of a vehicle that was leaving the area suspected of being involved in the gunshots. While canvassing the area looking for the vehicle, officers located a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description parked in the driveway of a residence in the 800 block of Bethune Street.

Officers found Demetrick Ponder, 24, and Alyssa Vasvary, 18, both from Valdosta, lying down in the front seat of the vehicle. When officers made contact, Ponder took off with the vehicle driving through yards as he was fleeing from officers. Officers caught up with the vehicle and both Ponder and Vasvary fled from the vehicle on foot and were quickly apprehended.

VPD received a call that a victim had arrived at South Georgia Medical Center after being shot while he was in his apartment where the shooting occurred.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded and began to investigate the shooting incident. The victim reported that at approximately 4:35 a.m., a bullet came through his apartment window, striking him. He received treatment for a non-life threatening injury. Due to the ongoing investigation on this case, the victim’s name and information is being withheld at this time.

Investigation by detectives did connect the vehicle that Ponder and Vasvary were in with this shooting. The two were taken to Lowndes County Jail, where they are currently being detained on the following charges:

Ponder- aggravated assault (party to the crime), obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor, fleeing and attempting to elude, hit and run, and driver’s license violation;

Vasvary- aggravated assault (party to the crime) and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Detectives have determined that there is a possible connection to another incident that occurred just prior to this incident, involving the same offenders, along with additional offenders. Both investigations are active and further charges are pending.

“The perseverance of our officers and subsequent thorough investigation by our detectives and crime scene personnel, resulted in the quick and efficient apprehension of these offenders. The detectives are continuing to investigate leads possibly connecting this incident to other incidents in the city.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information or details pertaining to this case, they are asked to please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.