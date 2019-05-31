//VMS’ STEM Academy to be Completed

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – The construction of Valdosta Middle School’s STEM Academy is set to be completed June 30, despite several weather delays.

Kelly Wilson, Leader of the Valdosta Board of Education Facilities Committee, announced the date during Tuesday’s board meeting, saying that “they will hopefully be done by then.”

While city school officials will begin moving in furniture and other items from the old high school, there are concerns about finishing on time. Some lab equipment is expected to arrive July 8, a month before the first day of classes.

With the construction of the new Valdosta High School comes much-needed space for its over 2,000 students. However, VHS is not the only one experiencing a shortage of space.

While students and faculty are on break for the summer, building assessments will be conducted at W.G. Nunn Elementary and J.L. Newbern Middle School. These assessments will seek to optimize the space of classrooms and offices.

Should it become necessary, Wilson stated, “If we have to use modular classrooms–maybe for office space–that will be a last resort.”

Before Tuesday’s meeting came to a close, Wilson addressed the system-wide need for more space. With board members meeting for over an hour in executive session to discuss personnel and property matters, new information regarding this issue may soon be brought to light.