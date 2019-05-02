//VMS Science Fair Winners

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School held its 5th Annual Science Fair on April 12.

This year’s Science Fair included 170 projects submitted by over 400 students.



Judges consisted of local business owners, college professors, and STEM professionals. Students displayed their work and shared with judges their methodology and findings. The top 10 projects were selected to represent VMS at the Valdosta City School’s District Science Fair on May 3, at the Valdosta State University STEAM Center for Applied Creativity.

Congratulations to these students on their dedication and hard work.