//VFD Conducts Live Burn Training

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- The Valdosta Fire Department will conduct a controlled house burn on Tuesday, May 28, from 8 am to 5 pm, at 613 New Hudson Street. The residence is located at the intersection of New Hudson St. and S. Fry St. off Lake Park Road.



The controlled burn allows the VFD to train its less experienced firefighters on safe firefighting methods, as well as provide refresher training for the more-experienced firefighters. The realistic scenario is beneficial for those who have not yet experienced a structural fire.



Department personnel have followed all required preparation steps to ensure the live burn is safe for training purposes. VFD staff will also be canvassing the surrounding neighborhood to inform residents of the structure fire and advising them to stay behind the designated training area.



The VFD utilizes condemned city properties for these types of controlled burns – properties that, as in this case, have already been properly permitted through EPD for the removal. Property owners who would like to donate a condemned property for VFD training purposes are encouraged to contact the department for information about the process.



For more information, contact Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton at 229-259-3548.

