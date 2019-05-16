//VFD Chief Heading to South Fulton

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department Chief Freddie Broome has been one of the most influential and accessible city officials since 2014 but he’s about to leave the community.

Broome has accepted a new position as fire chief in South Fulton.

Broome led the community and his department with style and personality, always showing up at public events with a broad grin. Broome led his department to an ISO Class 1 rating, maintaining an $8 million budget.